TD Cowen Maintains AFC Gamma (AFCG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.93% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AFC Gamma is 21.22. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 101.93% from its latest reported closing price of 10.51.

The projected annual revenue for AFC Gamma is 77MM, an increase of 21.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in AFC Gamma. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFCG is 0.25%, an increase of 21.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 9,033K shares. The put/call ratio of AFCG is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Etf Managers Group holds 1,127K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing an increase of 20.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFCG by 44.60% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 785K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing a decrease of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFCG by 19.47% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 781K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 37.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFCG by 75.49% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 615K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFCG by 8.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 529K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AFC Gamma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AFC Gamma, Inc. is an institutional lender to leading cannabis companies with strong operations and cash-flow prospects, real-estate-security and other collateral, and locations in states with favorable supply/demand fundamentals and legislative environments. AFC’s platform provides innovative and customized financing solutions through first-lien loans, mortgage loans, construction loans and bridge financings. The senior-management team of the company has a combined approximately 100 years of experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

