TD Cowen Maintains Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Addus HomeCare (NasdaqGS:ADUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.87% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Addus HomeCare is $144.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.87% from its latest reported closing price of $119.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Addus HomeCare is 1,120MM, a decrease of 16.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Addus HomeCare. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADUS is 0.22%, an increase of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 25,461K shares. The put/call ratio of ADUS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,102K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares , representing an increase of 51.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 121.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,081K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 12.71% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 997K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing an increase of 53.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 120.71% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 929K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares , representing a decrease of 34.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 751K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 9.87% over the last quarter.

