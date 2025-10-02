TD Cowen Maintains Acuity (AYI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Acuity (NYSE:AYI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acuity is $356.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $315.12 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $356.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acuity is 4,449MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.84, an increase of 5.54% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,086 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acuity. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYI is 0.22%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.32% to 34,378K shares. The put/call ratio of AYI is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,250K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 9.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 998K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 3.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 997K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 930K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 85.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 841K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 7.94% over the last quarter.

