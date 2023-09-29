TD Cowen Maintains Accenture plc - (ACN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Accenture plc - (NYSE:ACN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.66% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Accenture plc - is 344.85. The forecasts range from a low of 295.93 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.66% from its latest reported closing price of 300.77.

The projected annual revenue for Accenture plc - is 64,813MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accenture plc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACN is 0.71%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 527,927K shares. The put/call ratio of ACN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,693K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,495K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 0.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,036K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,694K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,327K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,143K shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,835K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,536K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 132.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,817K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,463K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Accenture Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, it offers Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Its 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. It embraces the power of change to create value and shared success for its clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

