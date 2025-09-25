TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of WSFS Financial (WSFS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of WSFS Financial (NasdaqGS:WSFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.25% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for WSFS Financial is $65.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from its latest reported closing price of $55.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WSFS Financial is 731MM, a decrease of 26.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSFS Financial. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSFS is 0.19%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 69,142K shares. The put/call ratio of WSFS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,381K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,611K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,960K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 19.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,860K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,511K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 9.49% over the last quarter.

