TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (WTFCN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:WTFCN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.11% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock is $31.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.46 to a high of $35.43. The average price target represents an increase of 15.11% from its latest reported closing price of $27.03 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,346K shares.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 650K shares.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 478K shares.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 200K shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 200K shares.

