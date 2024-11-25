TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VRDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.14% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics is $41.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 105.14% from its latest reported closing price of $20.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viridian Therapeutics is 1MM, an increase of 263.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRDN is 0.26%, an increase of 51.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.62% to 93,299K shares. The put/call ratio of VRDN is 2.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,804K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,774K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 63.22% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,883K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,751K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares , representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 77.64% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,446K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares , representing an increase of 46.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 134.29% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,896K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 54.54% over the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a clinical-stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado , with research and development operations in Waltham, Massachusetts.

