TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Tradeweb Markets (TW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Tradeweb Markets (NasdaqGS:TW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.49% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets is $125.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.49% from its latest reported closing price of $121.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tradeweb Markets is 1,494MM, a decrease of 1.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 978 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TW is 0.32%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 143,578K shares. The put/call ratio of TW is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,925K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,046K shares , representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 30.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,225K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,576K shares , representing an increase of 32.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 51.25% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,052K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,349K shares , representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 84.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,650K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 0.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,879K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares , representing a decrease of 49.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 29.67% over the last quarter.

Tradeweb Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.