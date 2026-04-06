TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of ThredUp (TDUP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of ThredUp (NasdaqGS:TDUP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.19% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for ThredUp is $9.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 192.19% from its latest reported closing price of $3.36 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for ThredUp is 407MM, an increase of 31.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThredUp. This is an decrease of 121 owner(s) or 38.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDUP is 0.05%, an increase of 35.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.58% to 94,369K shares. The put/call ratio of TDUP is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,708K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 6,075K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 62.76% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,825K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,316K shares , representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 32.15% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,492K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares , representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 23.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,417K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 62.63% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.