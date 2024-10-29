TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of TG Therapeutics (TGTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of TG Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:TGTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.62% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for TG Therapeutics is $34.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 43.62% from its latest reported closing price of $24.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TG Therapeutics is 175MM, a decrease of 49.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTX is 0.15%, an increase of 19.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.89% to 99,634K shares. The put/call ratio of TGTX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,312K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,268K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 3,646K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168K shares , representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 59.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,499K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 23.47% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,487K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,553K shares , representing a decrease of 30.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,243K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 20.03% over the last quarter.

TG Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQTM (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.