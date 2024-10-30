TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of TG Therapeutics (LSE:0VGI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of TG Therapeutics (LSE:0VGI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VGI is 0.15%, an increase of 17.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.95% to 99,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,312K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,268K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VGI by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 3,646K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168K shares , representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VGI by 59.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,499K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VGI by 23.47% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,487K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,553K shares , representing a decrease of 30.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VGI by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,243K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VGI by 20.03% over the last quarter.

