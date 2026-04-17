TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Spire (SR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Spire (NYSE:SR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.75% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Spire is $100.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.75% from its latest reported closing price of $93.54 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Spire is 2,364MM, a decrease of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire. This is an decrease of 363 owner(s) or 49.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SR is 0.06%, an increase of 70.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.15% to 52,895K shares. The put/call ratio of SR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,476K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 6.45% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,250K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698K shares , representing a decrease of 19.90%.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,625K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares , representing a decrease of 17.99%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,580K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 46.08% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,485K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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