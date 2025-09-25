TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of SouthState Bank (SSB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.29% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for SouthState Bank is $118.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.29% from its latest reported closing price of $100.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SouthState Bank is 1,963MM, a decrease of 4.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,007 funds or institutions reporting positions in SouthState Bank. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.32%, an increase of 7.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 117,217K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 3.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,593K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,479K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,271K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 9.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,207K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 6.37% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,938K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,621K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares , representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 33.65% over the last quarter.

