TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Simulations Plus (SLP) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Simulations Plus (NasdaqGS:SLP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.24% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Simulations Plus is $25.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 71.24% from its latest reported closing price of $15.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Simulations Plus is 92MM, an increase of 14.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14, a decrease of 4.21% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simulations Plus. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLP is 0.07%, an increase of 26.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.29% to 22,513K shares. The put/call ratio of SLP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,282K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,609K shares , representing a decrease of 103.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 65.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 979K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 32.45% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 885K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing a decrease of 104.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 65.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 875K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing an increase of 20.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 84.94% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 813K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares , representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 41.72% over the last quarter.

