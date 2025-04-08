TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of ServiceTitan (TTAN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of ServiceTitan (NasdaqGS:TTAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.94% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for ServiceTitan is $116.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.94% from its latest reported closing price of $89.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 15,511K shares representing 20.21% ownership of the company.

Deer Management Co. holds 9,001K shares representing 11.73% ownership of the company.

Tpg Gp A holds 5,107K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company.

Battery Management holds 4,827K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,274K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company.

