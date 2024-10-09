TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock (RZB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RZB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.46% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $28.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.19 to a high of $32.23. The average price target represents an increase of 15.46% from its latest reported closing price of $25.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock is 18,120MM, a decrease of 15.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZB is 0.43%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 4,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,526K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZB by 2.70% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 763K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 646K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZB by 1.76% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 314K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZB by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 301K shares. No change in the last quarter.

