TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Protagonist Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:PTGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.53% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Protagonist Therapeutics is $47.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2.53% from its latest reported closing price of $46.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Protagonist Therapeutics is 56MM, a decrease of 82.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTGX is 0.25%, an increase of 65.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 61,530K shares. The put/call ratio of PTGX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,841K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,739K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 26.84% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,286K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,319K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,756K shares , representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,449K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 2,041K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 42.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 138.02% over the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of development. Rusfertide (PTG-300) is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a 150 patient Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates PN-235 and PN-232, are in early stages of clinical development. The Company has developed a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms.

