TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Procter & Gamble (WBAG:PG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Procter & Gamble (WBAG:PG) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,960 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.75%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 1,696,653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,953K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,964K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,298K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,572K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 49,001K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,088K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,342K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,310K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 85.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 30,891K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,290K shares , representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 71.20% over the last quarter.

