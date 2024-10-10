TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Primerica (PRI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.91% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Primerica is $280.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $251.49 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from its latest reported closing price of $278.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Primerica is 3,109MM, an increase of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primerica. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRI is 0.27%, an increase of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 36,965K shares. The put/call ratio of PRI is 2.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,607K shares representing 10.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 31.62% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 1,890K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,843K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 2.73% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,450K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,237K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Primerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.5 million people and had over 2.6 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2020. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2019 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices.'

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.