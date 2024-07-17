TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of OUTFRONT Media (OUT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.89% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for OUTFRONT Media is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 14.89% from its latest reported closing price of $15.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OUTFRONT Media is 2,083MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in OUTFRONT Media. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUT is 0.27%, an increase of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 174,319K shares. The put/call ratio of OUT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 17,388K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,845K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,719K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,564K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,444K shares , representing an increase of 22.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 87.23% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,724K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,001K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,345K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares , representing an increase of 71.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 251.79% over the last quarter.

Outfront Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

