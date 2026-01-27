TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of OrthoPediatrics (NasdaqGM:KIDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.48% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for OrthoPediatrics is $24.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 38.48% from its latest reported closing price of $17.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OrthoPediatrics is 224MM, a decrease of 1.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in OrthoPediatrics. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIDS is 0.09%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 20,075K shares. The put/call ratio of KIDS is 13.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 1,895K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,108K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 1,081K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares , representing a decrease of 43.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,025K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 16.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 944K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares , representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 7.88% over the last quarter.

