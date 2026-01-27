TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Orthofix Medical (OFIX) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Orthofix Medical (NasdaqGS:OFIX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.73% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Orthofix Medical is $23.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.56. The average price target represents an increase of 74.73% from its latest reported closing price of $13.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orthofix Medical is 518MM, a decrease of 36.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orthofix Medical. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 12.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFIX is 0.17%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 39,444K shares. The put/call ratio of OFIX is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engine Capital Management holds 4,253K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 26.16% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,722K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 3,344K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 16.91% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 2,847K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,469K shares , representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 40.84% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,236K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares , representing a decrease of 33.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 15.24% over the last quarter.

