TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Orchestra BioMed Holdings (OBIO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Orchestra BioMed Holdings (NasdaqGM:OBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.81% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is $13.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 223.81% from its latest reported closing price of $4.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is 1MM, a decrease of 63.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchestra BioMed Holdings. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 31.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBIO is 0.03%, an increase of 91.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.08% to 23,137K shares. The put/call ratio of OBIO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 8,306K shares representing 14.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,306K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 19.95% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,293K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares , representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 22.45% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,365K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

Pathstone Holdings holds 1,006K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 727K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company.

