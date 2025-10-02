TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Option Care Health (OPCH) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Option Care Health (NasdaqGS:OPCH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.11% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Option Care Health is $39.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.11% from its latest reported closing price of $27.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Option Care Health is 5,118MM, a decrease of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Option Care Health. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPCH is 0.23%, an increase of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 205,021K shares. The put/call ratio of OPCH is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,332K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,389K shares , representing a decrease of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 89.99% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 8,238K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,517K shares , representing an increase of 57.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 84.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,333K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,549K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 15.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,221K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,217K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 17.02% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,909K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,476K shares , representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 9.31% over the last quarter.

