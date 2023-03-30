TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Waste Management (WM) with Outperform Recommendation

On March 30, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Waste Management with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.32% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waste Management is $171.68. The forecasts range from a low of $152.51 to a high of $205.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.32% from its latest reported closing price of $157.04.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Management is $21,445MM, an increase of 8.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.30.

Waste Management Declares $0.70 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $157.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.84%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 2.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 35,234K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,478K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,330K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 8.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,635K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,527K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,024K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,990K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,706K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,004K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 9.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WM is 0.37%, a decrease of 18.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 360,657K shares. The put/call ratio of WM is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Waste Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.

