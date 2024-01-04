TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Stifel Financial (SF) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.10% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stifel Financial is 68.75. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1.10% from its latest reported closing price of 68.00.

The projected annual revenue for Stifel Financial is 5,252MM, an increase of 22.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.20.

Stifel Financial Declares $0.36 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $68.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 2.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SF is 0.25%, an increase of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 108,821K shares. The put/call ratio of SF is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,094K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,092K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 5.85% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,284K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,288K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 10.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,264K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 2.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,082K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,802K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,794K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $100 billion across more than 140 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies - private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market - in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

