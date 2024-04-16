TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Standard BioTools (LAB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Standard BioTools (NasdaqGS:LAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.29% Upside

As of March 30, 2024, the average one-year price target for Standard BioTools is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 47.29% from its latest reported closing price of 2.77.

The projected annual revenue for Standard BioTools is 119MM, an increase of 11.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard BioTools. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 33.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAB is 0.17%, a decrease of 32.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.63% to 70,377K shares. The put/call ratio of LAB is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 13,416K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.

Indaba Capital Management holds 7,446K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 7,042K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,622K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAB by 48.29% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,366K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,544K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAB by 29.67% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,054K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,083K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAB by 29.20% over the last quarter.

Standard BioTools Background Information

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Its customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, the Company strives to increase the quality of life for all.

