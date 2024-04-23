TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Simply Good Foods (SMPL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Simply Good Foods (NasdaqCM:SMPL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.38% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Simply Good Foods is 41.26. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 25.38% from its latest reported closing price of 32.91.

The projected annual revenue for Simply Good Foods is 1,357MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simply Good Foods. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMPL is -5.54%, a decrease of 2,771.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 113,663K shares. The put/call ratio of SMPL is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,162K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,062K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 1.69% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,898K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,412K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,085K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Simply Good Foods Background Information

The Simply Good Foods Company, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements.

