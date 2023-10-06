TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of PayPal Holdings (PYPL) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.45% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is 87.06. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 51.45% from its latest reported closing price of 57.48.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is 30,654MM, an increase of 7.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2872 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is a decrease of 250 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.45%, a decrease of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.69% to 814,553K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,796K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,959K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 19.30% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 29,662K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,565K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 22,163K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,520K shares, representing an increase of 43.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 46.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,123K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,947K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 19.85% over the last quarter.

PayPal Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

