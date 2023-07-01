TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of P3 Health Partners Inc - (PIII) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of P3 Health Partners Inc - (NASDAQ:PIII) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.75% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for P3 Health Partners Inc - is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 102.75% from its latest reported closing price of 3.27.

The projected annual revenue for P3 Health Partners Inc - is 1,328MM, an increase of 23.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in P3 Health Partners Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIII is 0.01%, a decrease of 39.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 31,857K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,682K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,623K shares, representing a decrease of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 84.89% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 5,398K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,148K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 44.88% over the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 2,500K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 2,033K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company.

P3 Health Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P3 is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. Founded and led by physicians, P3 is a team of doctors, clinicians and support service professionals with a shared passion for delivering value-based care. Company leverages its deeply integrated and capital efficient care model, data and technology, physician leadership and community outreach tools to create enhanced patient outcomes and experiences, greater satisfaction for providers and caregivers and lower care costs.

