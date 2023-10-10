TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of O`Reilly Automotive (ORLY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of O`Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.57% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for O`Reilly Automotive is 1,038.81. The forecasts range from a low of 949.40 to a high of $1,128.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.57% from its latest reported closing price of 914.67.

The projected annual revenue for O`Reilly Automotive is 15,381MM, an increase of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2219 funds or institutions reporting positions in O`Reilly Automotive. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORLY is 0.47%, a decrease of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 59,008K shares. The put/call ratio of ORLY is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,899K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,766K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 0.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,450K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,327K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing a decrease of 12.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,309K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 307.22% over the last quarter.

O`Reilly Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

