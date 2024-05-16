TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NasdaqGM:NAMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.74% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is 35.41. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 78.74% from its latest reported closing price of 19.81.

The projected annual revenue for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is 62MM, an increase of 803.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V.. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 220.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAMS is 1.12%, an increase of 7,706.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.07% to 72,152K shares. The put/call ratio of NAMS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 12,227K shares representing 13.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,132K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAMS by 68.40% over the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 11,831K shares representing 13.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 10,474K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 8,025K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,864K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

