TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Nelnet Inc - (NNI) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Nelnet Inc - (NYSE:NNI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.24% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nelnet Inc - is 91.80. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.24% from its latest reported closing price of 84.81.

The projected annual revenue for Nelnet Inc - is 1,392MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.82.

Nelnet Inc - Declares $0.26 Dividend

On August 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $84.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.22%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 2.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nelnet Inc -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNI is 0.20%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 13,515K shares. The put/call ratio of NNI is 2.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 1,900K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 1,366K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 3.92% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 704K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 480K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 440K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 19.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 20.04% over the last quarter.

Nelnet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nelnet is a diversified and innovative company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, telecommunications, and asset management. Nelnet helps students and families plan and pay for their education and makes the administrative processes for schools more efficient with student loan servicing, tuition payment processing, and school administration software. Through its investment in ALLO Communications, Nelnet offers fiber optic services directly to homes and businesses for ultra-fast internet and superior telephone and television services. The company also makes investments in real estate and early-stage and emerging growth companies.

