TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Mondelez International Inc. - (MDLZ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Mondelez International Inc. - (NASDAQ:MDLZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.72% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International Inc. - is 85.07. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.72% from its latest reported closing price of 71.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International Inc. - is 33,114MM, a decrease of 2.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

Mondelez International Inc. - Declares $0.42 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $71.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 2.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International Inc. -. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDLZ is 0.42%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.29% to 1,191,783K shares. The put/call ratio of MDLZ is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,449K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,203K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,427K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,808K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,828K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,764K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 669.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,806K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,006K shares, representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 105.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,791K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,228K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Mondelez International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mondelēz International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.