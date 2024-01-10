TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of MediaAlpha (MAX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.34% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for MediaAlpha is 12.85. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.34% from its latest reported closing price of 10.86.

The projected annual revenue for MediaAlpha is 694MM, an increase of 75.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediaAlpha. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAX is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 47,721K shares. The put/call ratio of MAX is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

White Mountains Insurance Group holds 22,857K shares representing 48.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,747K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,004K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 46.08% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,972K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 2,319K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing a decrease of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 22.26% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,600K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MediaAlpha Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MediaAlpha is a marketing technology company. It operates transparent and efficient exchange platforms that facilitate real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers of performance media. MediaAlpha has developed distinctive platform solutions for a range of insurance verticals, including auto, motorcycle, home, renter, health and life, and non-insurance verticals, including travel, education, personal finance and home services. MediaAlpha powers over 200 million transactions annually, representing more than $400 million in aggregate media spend.

