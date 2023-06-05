TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series A (FWONA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.13% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series A is 70.28. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.13% from its latest reported closing price of 64.40.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series A is 3,020MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series A. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWONA is 0.25%, an increase of 25.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.77% to 22,072K shares. The put/call ratio of FWONA is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,434K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 17.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,195K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 938K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 25.77% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 789K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group include Liberty Media Corporation's interest in SiriusXM. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group include Liberty Media Corporation's subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation's businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1, its interest in Live Nation Entertainment and minority investments including AT&T Inc. and Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation.

Key filings for this company:

