TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A (LEVI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A (NYSE:LEVI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.11% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A is 16.78. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 27.11% from its latest reported closing price of 13.20.

The projected annual revenue for Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A is 6,475MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A Declares $0.12 Dividend

On July 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 received the payment on August 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $13.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 3.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=159).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEVI is 0.18%, a decrease of 14.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.61% to 96,247K shares. The put/call ratio of LEVI is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,015K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,729K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,140K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,990K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 16.10% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,122K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,295K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,295K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Levi Strauss Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4,453 million.

