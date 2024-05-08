TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of LanzaTech Global (LNZA) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of LanzaTech Global (NasdaqCM:LNZA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.77% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for LanzaTech Global is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 123.77% from its latest reported closing price of 2.74.

The projected annual revenue for LanzaTech Global is 179MM, an increase of 185.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 15,815K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,424K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atalaya Capital Management holds 2,927K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Co Financial Management holds 2,690K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,903K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNZA by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,199K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares , representing a decrease of 30.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNZA by 93.36% over the last quarter.

