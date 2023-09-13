TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of J.M. Smucker (SJM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for J.M. Smucker is 152.81. The forecasts range from a low of 132.31 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.68% from its latest reported closing price of 129.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for J.M. Smucker is 8,737MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.75.

J.M. Smucker Declares $1.06 Dividend

On July 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share ($4.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.02 per share.

At the current share price of $129.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.02%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 3.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -24.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1611 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.M. Smucker. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJM is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 88,775K shares. The put/call ratio of SJM is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,158K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 12.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,538K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,358K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 12.38% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,348K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,831K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 9.69% over the last quarter.

J.M. Smucker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®,Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse the company in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, it will continue growing our business and the positive impact the company has on society.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.