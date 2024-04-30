TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Geron (GERN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Geron (NasdaqGS:GERN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.24% Upside

As of April 16, 2024, the average one-year price target for Geron is 5.18. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.24% from its latest reported closing price of 4.14.

The projected annual revenue for Geron is 109MM, an increase of 45,942.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GERN is 0.13%, an increase of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.17% to 410,880K shares. The put/call ratio of GERN is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 46,202K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 29,583K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,700K shares , representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 27,225K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,144K shares , representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 69.26% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 23,376K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 22,776K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis.

