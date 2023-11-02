TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of FirstCash Holdings (NASDAQ:FCFS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.29% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for FirstCash Holdings is 125.97. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.29% from its latest reported closing price of 107.40.

The projected annual revenue for FirstCash Holdings is 3,049MM, a decrease of 0.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 727 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstCash Holdings. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCFS is 0.21%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 35,270K shares. The put/call ratio of FCFS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 3,600K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,682K shares, representing a decrease of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 22.40% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,184K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 12.01% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,676K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,736K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,232K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,205K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 6.55% over the last quarter.

FirstCash Holdings Background Information

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with approximately 2,750 retail pawn locations and 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

