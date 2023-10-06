TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.75% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services is 74.59. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 37.75% from its latest reported closing price of 54.15.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Information Services is 15,229MM, an increase of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is a decrease of 124 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIS is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 713,539K shares. The put/call ratio of FIS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 31,938K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 28,670K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 27,772K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,494K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 0.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,448K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,402K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 6.87% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 18,071K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,006K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Its employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying its scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. The Company helps its clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

