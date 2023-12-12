TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Enhabit (EHAB) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.74% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enhabit is 10.46. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.74% from its latest reported closing price of 10.75.

The projected annual revenue for Enhabit is 1,135MM, an increase of 8.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enhabit. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHAB is 0.19%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.84% to 66,426K shares. The put/call ratio of EHAB is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,998K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 4.91% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,385K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 2,474K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 16.93% over the last quarter.

AREX Capital Management holds 2,339K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Scopia Capital Management holds 2,091K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares, representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 0.49% over the last quarter.

