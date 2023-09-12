TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - (EDR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - (NYSE:EDR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - is 33.47. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 52.71% from its latest reported closing price of 21.92.

The projected annual revenue for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - is 5,896MM, an increase of 6.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDR is 0.51%, a decrease of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 286,411K shares. The put/call ratio of EDR is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 91,976K shares representing 30.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,039K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 12,861K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,986K shares, representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 506.55% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 8,536K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 6,629K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,244K shares, representing a decrease of 39.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Endeavor Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is an American holding company for talent and media agencies with its primary offices in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Endeavor represents artists in film, television, music, theater, digital media, and publishing.

