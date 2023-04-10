TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:CERE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings is $37.83. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 51.94% from its latest reported closing price of $24.90.

The projected annual revenue for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tekla Life Sciences Investors holds 74K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 134.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 71.81% over the last quarter.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 327K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing a decrease of 21.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 313K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERE is 0.30%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 138,427K shares. The put/call ratio of CERE is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling neuroscience diseases with a differentiated approach that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson's, epilepsy, schizophrenia and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions.

