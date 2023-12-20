TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.86% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is 56.83. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.86% from its latest reported closing price of 37.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 67.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.18%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 56,900K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,432K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,131K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,463K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,200K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 18.72% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,427K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,900K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.