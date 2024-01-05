TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Carlyle Group (CG) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Carlyle Group (NasdaqGS:CG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.75% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group is 39.62. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.75% from its latest reported closing price of 38.94.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group is 4,901MM, an increase of 116.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.64.

Carlyle Group Declares $0.35 Dividend

On November 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 21, 2023 received the payment on November 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $38.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.18%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 8.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 244,003K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,970K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,655K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 4.08% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,610K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 11,431K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,125K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 81.07% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 9,813K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,241K shares, representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 0.12% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 8,877K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,353K shares, representing an increase of 39.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 62.24% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

