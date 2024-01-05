TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE:BRDG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.42% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bridge Investment Group Holdings is 11.86. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 24.42% from its latest reported closing price of 9.53.

The projected annual revenue for Bridge Investment Group Holdings is 466MM, an increase of 88.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Declares $0.17 Dividend

On November 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $9.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.90%, the lowest has been 3.52%, and the highest has been 14.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.23 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridge Investment Group Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDG is 0.13%, a decrease of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 23,484K shares. The put/call ratio of BRDG is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 3,083K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 53.49% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,353K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,557K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 82.84% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 1,412K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 0.84% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,411K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

