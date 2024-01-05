TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Blue Owl Capital (OWL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.27% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital is 15.89. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.27% from its latest reported closing price of 14.81.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital is 2,287MM, an increase of 40.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

Blue Owl Capital Declares $0.14 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 20, 2023 received the payment on November 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $14.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.00%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 5.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWL is 0.77%, a decrease of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.29% to 501,452K shares. The put/call ratio of OWL is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 63,135K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,749K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 27.47% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 50,000K shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Pool Management holds 41,157K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,612K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,867K shares, representing a decrease of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 29,564K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,124K shares, representing an increase of 86.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 737.72% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

