TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Biodesix (BDSX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Biodesix (NasdaqGM:BDSX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.09% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Biodesix is 3.32. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 118.09% from its latest reported closing price of 1.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biodesix is 69MM, an increase of 26.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biodesix. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDSX is 0.21%, an increase of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 18,247K shares. The put/call ratio of BDSX is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Birchview Capital holds 5,193K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 4,659K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 30.30% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 1,326K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing an increase of 94.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 840.85% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 926K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 893K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 76.20% over the last quarter.

Biodesix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company offers non-small cell lung cancer pretreatment serum tests and laboratory testing. Biodesix provides diagnostic tools and equipment for blood and tissue analysis in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.